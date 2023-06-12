Video: Water Pipeline Bursts In Assam, Properties Worth Lakhs Damaged

No one was reported injured in the water pipeline burst incident.

A water pipeline burst, flooding the roads and damaging properties worth lakhs in Assam's Guwahati. However, no one was reported injured in the incident.

As per initial reports, the recently installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at the Rajgarh Road Near Commerce College Link Road.

Just last month, a woman was killed, and over 30 people were injured after a water supply pipe burst in the city.

In the latest incident, the gushing water floods the areas around it, damaging properties. Some people are seen taking pictures, while vehicles wade through the waterlogged roads, show videos from the scene.

A team from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority arrived at the spot and was able to bring the situation under control.