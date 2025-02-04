Video: Villagers, Officials Use Cot And Rope To Rescue Tiger From Well

Gripping scenes of rescue unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Pench National Park when a tiger fell into a well.

The tiger seemingly fell into the well while trying to hunt a wild boar. After villagers informed authorities, a rescue operation was launched to retrieve the feline from the well.

A cot was lowered using ropes into the well, after which the tiger was directed to climb on to it. The tiger was rescued after a three-hour-long effort.