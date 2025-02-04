Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Villagers, Officials Use Cot And Rope To Rescue Tiger From Well

A cot was lowered using ropes into the well to rescue the tiger.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video: Villagers, Officials Use Cot And Rope To Rescue Tiger From Well
The tiger seemingly fell into the well while trying to hunt a wild boar.

Gripping scenes of rescue unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Pench National Park when a tiger fell into a well.

The tiger seemingly fell into the well while trying to hunt a wild boar. After villagers informed authorities, a rescue operation was launched to retrieve the feline from the well.

A cot was lowered using ropes into the well, after which the tiger was directed to climb on to it. The tiger was rescued after a three-hour-long effort.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Madhya Pradesh, Tiger Rescue, Pench National Park
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.