Video: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Passes 'Water Test' At 180 Kmph

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train reached a speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section during a safety and stability demonstration. During the run, the train also passed the "Water Test" with flying colours.

On X, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showing the Vande Bharat Sleeper train running at a high speed and demonstrating its stability. The clip captures the train's speed rising from 178 kmph to 180 kmph within seconds.

While a mobile phone showed the speed rising, glasses of water were kept stacked. Despite the high speed, the water did not spill.

Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train. pic.twitter.com/w0tE0Jcp2h — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 30, 2025

Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry announced the launch of two Vande Bharat sleeper trains, aimed at providing high-speed, comfortable travel for AC-class passengers.

According to the ministry's year-end review, these trains are expected to redefine long-distance rail travel, initially on busy routes and eventually across the network, significantly reducing travel time.

Manufactured by BEML Limited using Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the Vande Bharat Sleeper features 16 coaches across AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier configurations, accommodating 1,128 passengers. With a top speed of 180 kmph, it ranks among India's fastest overnight trains.

Currently, Indian Railways operates semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains with a design speed of 180 kmph and a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph.

In 2023, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed a revamp of the trains' cleaning system. The new approach, modelled on airline practices, involves a staff member moving a garbage bag through the coach for passengers to dispose of trash.