Video: UP Jail Warden Thrashed By Colleagues Over Food Canteen Sale

A jail warden in Uttar Pradesh was brutally thrashed by his colleagues after an argument over his mess food - which they claimed was affecting their canteen business.

All of them are posted at the district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

The incident was captured by CCTV camera installed outside the jail.

The video shows Mukesh Dubey, in-charge of the jail mess, being thrashed by his three colleagues with sticks, while two others watch the clash.

Mr Dubey says "aur maaro" as other jail wardens surround him and flog him with sticks. At one point, he tries to snatch the stick from one of his colleagues - but the three men overpowers him and continue beating him.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the Rae Bareilly police, responding to a Twitter post, said that the five policemen have been suspended and a departmental probe ordered.

Mukesh Dubey alleged that an argument broke out between him and his colleagues after they pressured him to degrade the quality of food at the mess because it was affecting their canteen sales.

Mukesh Dubey has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.