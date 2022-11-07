Video: UP Cops Rain Blows On Women, Police Say They Threw Stones

A statue of BR Ambedkar in the area was recently vandalised.

A video of Uttar Pradesh policemen raining lathis on women has sparked allegations of police excesses. Police have said they used "minor force" after the women started throwing stones at police personnel and their vehicles.

The video, now viral, is from Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district. A statue of BR Ambedkar in the area was recently vandalised, triggered demonstrations by some local residents. The protests set off a dispute over the possession of the land where the statue stands.

A group of women was protesting over this on Sunday when the police reached the spot to disperse them. According to the police, some of the protesters started throwing stones at the cops, including a senior officer.

Police then had to use "minor force" to bring the situation under control, a senior officer said in a statement.