Video: UP Bureaucrat Receives Backlash For Saying 'Government Is Not Running Zomato Service'

Ambedkarnagar District Magistrate Samuel Paul N was meeting villagers at a flood-relief camp.

Due to the relentless rains and the overflowing Ghaghara River, the Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh is currently experiencing the devastation of severe floods. As people look to the government for aid in the wake of this natural disaster, a video of the district magistrate chastising the flood-affected villagers is going viral.

In the video, the District Magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar, Samuel Paul, was heard informing the villagers about the facilities the government provides at baadh chowki (flood relief camp).

Mr Samuel was explaining in Hindi, which when translated to English, reads as "An arrangement has been made to stay here. You'll get pills of chlorine from us. The doctor will visit you here if you are having any issues. A flood relief camp has been established for such a reason. But if you're staying at home, do we need to send you food? The government is not running a Zomato service".

On social media, many criticised the officer for making an "insensitive" remark after viewing his statement.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to speed up the relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal rainfall in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to remain in the field to oversee the relief work in the affected districts and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas.

The chief minister also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their stay and food.



(With inputs from agencies)