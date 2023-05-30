Video: Tree Falls On 3 Men Riding Scooter In Rajasthan

The accident in Jodhpur left the locals stunned.

Rajasthan has been witnessing "freak weather", which caused flood and damaged homes. There have been reports of sudden heavy rain and gusty winds in some parts of the state due to which electricity poles have been knocked out. Amid this, a video has emerged from Jodhpur that shows narrow escape for three people who were on a two-wheeler. The short clip has been gaining traction on social media and shows part of a tree falling on the two-wheeler almost crushing the riders.

The video, captured on CCTV, shows a general view of traffic in Jodhpur after the rain. While people are seen going about their daily activities, a white scooterette appears in the frame.

There are three people on the vehicle and as it comes closer to the CCTV camera, a big branch of that tree breaks and falls on them.

The three men get buried under the huge part of the tree. Stunned passersby immediately rush to help them. Some people are seen removing the branch and picking up the boys.

They were rushed to a local hospital and discharged after brief treatment. All the three men are said to be healthy.

According to weather department, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Private weather forecaster Skymet has warned of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds at some places of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jalor, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Rajsamand.

Hailstorms too have occurred at isolated places in the state.

Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand and Eranpura in Pali received 8 cm rain within a 24-hour period, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While Bikaner received 7 cm rainfall, it was 5 cm in Kherwara (Udaipur), Pokaran (Jaisalmer), Karanpur (Ganganagar), Pali and Jodhpur while several other areas recorded below 5 cm rains during the same time period, it further said.