Video: Tin Roof With Hundreds On It Collapses During Music Show In Bihar

Several people were injured after a tin roof collapsed during a orchestra performance in Bihar on Tuesday. Hundreds of people were standing on the tin roof watching the show in Chhapra city when it caved in and fell on the hundreds more standing underneath it.

The incident occurred during the Mahavir Mela in Chhapra's Isuapar. Thousands of locals had gathered around the stage and on the sides of road to watch the music event. Visuals show people climbing balconies, trees and roofs of building along the road to watch the performance.

As people danced and jumped, a video showed a temporary blue tin roof suddenly break and hundreds of people standing on top of the roof came crashing down.

After the sudden collapse, a stampede-like situation occurred with people screaming and running away from the collapsed roof.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. The police were informed and officers from two police stations reached the spot and helped in taking the injured to the hospital. Police say that the condition of 10 of the injured people is criticial.