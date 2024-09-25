Video: Ticket Checker's CPR Revives Elderly Man After Heart Attack In Train

Railway authorities said Savind Kumar would be felicitated and also given a cash prize

A ticket examiner's swift response and preparedness to tackle a medical emergency saved an elderly passenger's life after he suffered a heart attack during a long-distance train journey.

BP Karn and his brother were travelling from Bihar's Darbhanga to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in a first-class coach of Pawan Express. Suddenly, he experienced a sharp pain in his chest and passed out. His brother raised an emergency with the Railways' RailMadad portal.

The ticket examiner received an alert and reached the coach the elderly passenger was travelling in. In the meantime, the passenger's brother had contacted the family doctor and he advised cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Ticket examiner Savind Kumar administered CPR to the elderly passenger for about 15 minutes before he opened his eyes. Visuals show Mr Kumar administering CPR, as per the doctor's instructions while repeatedly checking if he is doing it right.

Shortly after, the train reached Chhapra station. Following the Railways alert about the medical emergency, a medical team was waiting at the station. The passenger was taken off the train and admitted to a hospital.

Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Bhushan Sood has said ticket examiner Savind Kumar would be felicitated. A cash prize has also been announced. Railway authorities have said they are proud of him.

CPR is an emergency treatment carried out when someone stops breathing or the heart stops beating. A common way of administering CPR involves clasping the hands together and pushing hard and fast on the patient's chest. CPR is considered a life-saving skill.