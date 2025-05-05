Video: Thar SUV Runs Over Delhi Security Guard Who Opposed Honking

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In Delhi, a security guard was run over by an SUV driver after he asked the driver to stop honking. The guard suffered severe leg injuries. The driver fled but was arrested for attempted murder within hours.

On his way back home after an overnight shift at work, a security guard in Delhi was in for a shock when an enraged Thar SUV driver ran him over for a small request - to stop honking.

The incident unfolded when Bihar native Rajiv Kumar was returning to his home in Mahipalpur after night duty at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3. As he was walking home after being dropped by a cab at the Mahipalpur Chowk, a car came from behind while honking loudly. When Kumar asked him to stop honking, the accused asked him for his baton.

A refusal to give his baton to the accused, identified as Rangpuri resident Vijay, spelt more trouble for the victim. He threatened to cross the road and run over Kumar. As soon as the guard crossed the road, Vijay hit him with his car causing him to fall and begin screaming in pain. He then reversed his car and ran over Kumar again.

The victim's legs were crushed in the accident and he sustained multiple fractures on both legs.

While Kumar was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, Vijay fled the spot. The police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested the accused within six hours of the incident.

In separate accident involving a Thar SUV a month ago, man crashed his car into a scooter at a traffic signal in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, killing one elderly man and leaving another critical.

In a similar incident in Noida the same week, a man crashed his Thar SUV into several vehicles in the Sector 16 market after a fight with one of the shop owners. After the argument, the man drove at a high speed on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing onlookers. He was later arrested.