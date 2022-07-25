Video: Tejashwi Yadav Sweats It Out Days After PM's "Weight" Remark

The video, taken at Tejashwi Yadav's official home in Patna, was shared by his team on Monday.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to lose weight, Tejashwi Yadav is seen in what some may call an extreme workout video.

Bihar's leader of opposition pulls a jeep, and its driver, using his bare hands and pushes it a few metres in the video.

The video, taken at Tejashwi Yadav's official home in Patna, was shared by his team on Monday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader probably owes his newfound passion for exercise to his encounter with PM Modi on July 12 at the launch of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav, 32, was attending a function at the Bihar assembly when PM Modi reportedly told him: "Wazan kam karo (lose weight)."

Days later, the RJD leader shared a video that showed him playing cricket with his staff at his home.

"Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat and ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and care takers are your playmates and keen to hit and bowl you out," he wrote in the post.

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field.



Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav, who played briefly in an IPL team, quit cricket and joined politics in 2013.