Video: Teesta Dam Power Station Destroyed After Major Sikkim Landslide

A massive landslide has destroyed the power station of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) Teesta Stage 5 dam in Sikkim on Tuesday morning

The hill adjacent to the 510 MW power station was said to be under threat due to frequent minor slides over the past few weeks. On Tuesday morning, a major chunk of the hill slid and cover the power station in debris.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident as the power station was evacuated a few days ago due to frequent landslides. In videos recorded by people working close to the power station, a portion of the cliff can be seen shifting and moments later a huge portion of it fall on top on the power station as people scream.

The Stage 5 dam has been defunct after the Lhonak glacial lake burst after a cloudburst in Sikkim in October 2023.

The cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood that washed away parts of the Teesta Dam at Chungthang, the biggest hydropower project in Sikkim.

Videos showed large portions of the dam's wall missing as the rising Teesta water flowed through it unabated in North Sikkin's Mangan district.