Video: Teacher On Way To School Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Her In Bihar

A government school teacher was killed and the principal was grievously injured after a huge branch of a tree fell on them in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday, the police said.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in Minapur area when the teacher and the principal were on their way to the school on a two-wheeler.

The teacher who died was identified as Vishakha. The principal, Phoolbabu Rai, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the tree branch getting stuck in the rear portion of a container truck that crosses the area. The branch then breaks from the tree and falls on the school principal and the teacher, as their two wheeler arrives at the spot.

As the two riders fall on the road, commuters stop by and rush to their rescue.

Meenapur Police Station in-charge Santosh Kumar said Vishakha, who was riding pillion, died on the spot.

Police said Vishakha, who was from Uttar Pradesh, used to teach at Talimpur Middle School in Minapur. Phoolbabu Rai is the principal of the same school.

The woman's body has been sent for an autopsy at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and a probe is underway, police added.

(With inputs from Kaushal Kishore Pathak)