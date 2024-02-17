Video: Speeding Autorickshaw Nearly Collides With Car, Overturns, Skids Off Road

The autorickshaw driver quickly swerved to avoid hitting the car but lost control

A speeding auto overturned and skidded off the road as it tried to avoid colliding with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Gursahaiganj. Six people travelling in the autorickshaw were injured in the accident.

The accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the side of the road.

The disturbing video showed the autorickshaw speeding down an almost empty road. As it neared an intersection, a car took a turn to come onto the main road.

There are no reports of any casualties.

More details are awaited.