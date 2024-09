A snake was found coiled around the handle grip in a train berth

Passengers in a train were shocked to see a long snake coiled around the iron bar that held the upper side berth.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on board the Garib Rath Express going from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to Mumbai.

Panic spread when a passenger alerted others after seeing the snake hissing in coach No. G17.

Reports said the snake was safely taken away.