Video Shows Woman Dancing At Ajmer Shrine, Khadims Angry

The custodians of Ajmer Dargah said such acts should be avoided since the shrine is a sacred place.

A video showing a woman dancing inside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan has gone viral on social media. The clip was recorded on Monday when the devotee was passing through a courtyard inside the sufi shrine in Ajmer, one of the most visited places in the country. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a 13th century Sufi saint and philosopher, is enshrined in this place and was known for his secular preaching. The dargah is situated at the foot of the Taragarh Hill.

While the woman remains unidentified, the khadims (custodian and servers) of the shrine are upset since the dargah is a sacred space revered by both Hindus and Muslims alike.

The video shows the woman breaking into dance while crossing the courtyard with earphones plugged in. The short clip was reportedly recorded by one of the visitors.

Last year, a video of a woman performing a backflip inside the dargah had gone viral, leaving authorities furious. The 15-second clip showed the woman, with her face covered, performing the stunt with ease.

She had later apologised for the act saying the intention was not to hurt the sentiments.

In January this year, a huge fight broke out between two groups of people at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The clash reportedly happened after a group belonging to the Barelvi sect, which was there to attend the urs (death anniversary) at the dargah of Sufi saint, raised slogans in favour of the sect.

The khadims were angered by the slogans of another sect, which led to a clash between the two groups.