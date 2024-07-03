Video Shows Water Leaking From Roof Of Vande Bharat Train, Railways Responds

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set.

Several passengers travelling from Delhi to Varanasi on the Vande Bharat Express train encountered issues after the roof of the train started leaking. A video of the incident that has gone viral shows water leaking from the roof of the coach, leaving the seats drenched. Many passengers complained about the issue and slammed the Ministry of Railway for the poor management of trains.

''Look at Vande Bharat, one of the top passenger trains of India. Water is dripping from the roof. The track is Delhi-Varanasi and the train number is 22416,'' an X user wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

भारत की टॉप मोस्ट पैसेंजर ट्रेनों में एक वंदेभारत देखिए. छत से पानी टपक रहा है. दिल्ली-वाराणसी ट्रैक है और ट्रेन नंबर है 22416. pic.twitter.com/OoPiKbkQOr — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 2, 2024

Responding to the video, the official handle of Northern Railway cited ''temporary blockage of pipes'' as the reason behind the leakage and apologised for the inconvenience.

They wrote, ''Slight water leakage was observed in coach because of temporary blockage of pipes! The same was attended and rectified by the staff on the train . The inconvenience caused is regretted.''

Slight water leakage was observed in coach because of temporary blockage of pipes! The same was attended and rectified by the staff on the train .



The inconvenience caused is regretted. — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 2, 2024

However, several internet users expressed their anger and frustration at such situations and demanded better services from Railway authorities. One user wrote, ''Wow, incompetency at its peak." Slight Leakage. It's a brand-new train, what kind of pathetic manufacturing quality is this?? The roof is leaking clearly.''

Another commented, ''Vande Bharat, the first train with a shower. Passengers can now bathe while sitting in the rainy season.''

A third wrote, ''This is the condition of Vande Bharat train running from New Delhi to Varanasi. Water is dripping from the roof. People are not able to sit in their seats. The price being charged in Vande Bharat train is high, but the service is low.''

Notably, Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience. These trains are equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.