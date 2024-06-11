Video Shows Ticketless Passengers Overcrowding Train's Sleeper Coach

Several internet usersexpressed their anger and frustration at the situation

Of late, several rail passengers have been taking to social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. This issue is causing significant inconvenience and frustration for passengers who have paid for reservations.

Recently, a woman passenger highlighted a similar situation, claiming that she received no help from IRCTC. In a video shared by a popular X account, the woman says that she had booked a sleeper seat but complained that the whole coach was full of people from the general coach. The video also shows how the train coach is packed with passengers, leaving little room for movement.

Watch the video here:

Kalesh inside Indian Railways over People are travelling without ticket inside Sleeper-Coach

pic.twitter.com/9kO6uvv8oA — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 9, 2024

The post quickly gained traction and comments started pouring in. Several internet users expressed their anger and frustration at the situation, which is unfortunately ''too common'' in India. In the past, too, many passengers have voiced their concerns regarding difficulties faced by them even after spending money to book a reserved seat. Users also demanded stricter rules from authorities.

One user said, ''This is a very serious problem. Railways to increase their profit largely exchanged sleeper and general coaches with AC class. The result is sleeper class is crowded by urgent general class travellers.''

Another commented, ''After Govt formation, the govt should take action on this, middle and lower middle-class families facing lots of problems due to this. Make a strict rule with that increase of trains or general coaches.''

A third said, ''It's getting crazier day by day. Most trains are running at overcapacity. A lot of people have to use an alternate source of transport due to the unavailability of tickets!''

So far, the Railways has not responded to the video.

According to a PTI report, the Railways caught 3.6 crore passengers travelling on the wrong tickets or without one in 2022-23, a jump of almost a crore from the previous year.