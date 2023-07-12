Video Shows Plane Nearly Toppling During Emergency Landing At Bengaluru Airport

An investigation is on and no official reason for the glitch has been released.

A small plane made emergency landing at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru after developing a technical glitch. The landing was caught and camera and video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI. According to the tweet text, the plane was operating on the "HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL" sector and landed with its nose gear up. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the front wheel couldn't be retracted after take-off. The aviation regulator also said that there were two pilots on board and no passengers.

"A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off," the DGCA said in a statement.

'Airturnback' is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so. The most common reason for 'Airturnback' is an emergency or abnormal situation during or shortly after take-off, the most common being engine failure.

However, an investigation is on and no official reason for the glitch has been released.

Last month, a trainer aircraft operated by a private flight training academy made an emergency landing on agricultural land at a village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

There were no casualties in the incident, nor any major damage to the aircraft.

The police said that the aircraft developed technical glitches a few minutes after taking off from the domestic airport, forcing the pilot to make a landing on the farmland after informing the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The trainer aircraft was owned by 'Redbird Flight Training Academy'.