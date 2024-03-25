Video Shows Man Driving Scooter And 2 Girls Playing Holi On It. Fine Of Rs 33,000 Issued

Internet users slammed the people involved in the obscene act in the viral clip.

Creating reels has become a daily routine for many. Whether it's dancing, modelling or any other type of video, people on the internet are always game for anything and everything, consistently making headlines. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more bizarre, a video has emerged online, going viral, and leaving social media users outraged. In the clip, three people are seen riding on a scooter, two of whom are girls and one is a boy. The video captures the two girls engaging in provocative behaviour and playing Holi while riding pillion on the two-wheeler.

In the video, the two girls exchange colourful powders on each other's cheeks while a Hindi film song plays in the background. The boy, on the other hand, is seen driving the scooter, while another person shot the video. Social media users have become outraged after watching the clip and are demanding action against the viral video.

After the video went viral, it caught the attention of Noida traffic police as well. Responding to the X post, the cops informed that a fine of Rs 33,000 has been issued against the concerned vehicle.

"Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine Rs 33000/-) as per rules," the Noida Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 33000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/8iOBgEESgW — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, internet users slammed the people involved in the act in the viral clip. "what message will these two girls, indulging in such obscene acts, convey to society? Even children watch these videos," wrote one user. "They are in an inabriated condition.Need to take immediate action against such obscene behaviour in full day light in the guise of Holi," said another.

"Under the guise of Holi, the supposedly cultured girls have spread obscenity, the influence of Delhi Metro has reached Greater Noida, should we call this vulgarity or the ghost of reels?" commented a third, referencing another viral video of two girls engaging in provocative behaviour aboard Delhi Metro.

The previous video showed the girls, dressed in traditional Indian attire, applying coloured powder to each other's faces before escalating to more intimate gestures, including rubbing their faces together and lying closely. The incident caught the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) attention. The officials suggested the possibility of deep fake technology being used to create the content.