Video Shows Doctor, Allegedly Drunk, Being Beaten Up In Uttar Pradesh

A doctor, allegedly drunk, was beaten up by the family members of a patient at a Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Friday.

A video of the incident shows some people shouting and attacking the doctor.

The family members of the patient, identified as Madan, have alleged that the doctor was drunk and was unable to attend to their relative who was injured in a road accident. "My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend to him and instead fell on him," one of the members said.

#WATCH Kasganj: A doctor at Community Health Centre who was allegedly in an inebriated state was beaten up by public yesterday. Relative of a patient says, "My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend him & instead fell on him." pic.twitter.com/vIWjybUY4r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2019

Another relative said that the doctor hit Mr Madan's differently-abled brother after which a fight broke out. "We asked the doctor to refer him to another hospital. But he demanded Rs 10,000 from us. We gave him Rs 5,000 but he refused to do anything until we give him Rs 5,000 more," the relative said.

The footage showed the doctor sitting on the floor and arguing with the mob. He then hit a man, allegedly the patient's brother, sitting next to him after which the family members charged at him.

