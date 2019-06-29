Video Shows Doctor, Allegedly Drunk, Being Beaten Up In Uttar Pradesh

The family members of the patient, identified as Madan, have alleged that the doctor was drunk and was unable to attend to their relative who was injured in a road accident.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 29, 2019 12:31 IST
The footage showed the doctor sitting on the floor and arguing with the mob.


New Delhi: 

A doctor, allegedly drunk, was beaten up by the family members of a patient at a Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Friday.

A video of the incident shows some people shouting and attacking the doctor.

Another relative said that the doctor hit Mr Madan's differently-abled brother after which a fight broke out. "We asked the doctor to refer him to another hospital. But he demanded Rs 10,000 from us. We gave him Rs 5,000 but he refused to do anything until we give him Rs 5,000 more," the relative said.

Another relative said that the doctor hit Mr Madan's differently-abled brother after which a fight broke out. "We asked the doctor to refer him to another hospital. But he demanded Rs 10,000 from us. We gave him Rs 5,000 but he refused to do anything until we give him Rs 5,000 more," the relative said.

The footage showed the doctor sitting on the floor and arguing with the mob. He then hit a man, allegedly the patient's brother, sitting next to him after which the family members charged at him.



