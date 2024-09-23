Video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Car Gets Stuck In Pothole In Jharkhand

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car was stuck in a muddy pothole today in Jharkhand where he had gone for a public rally. In a video, the car Shivraj Chouhan was travelling in can be seen tilted and stuck in a large pothole on a waterlogged road amid rainfall. His security then rushes to the car, trying to assess the situation. At the end, Shivraj Chouhan is seen stepping out of the vehicle.

#WATCH | Jharkhand | Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car today got stuck in a muddy pothole amid rains today in Baharagora where he was for a public rally pic.twitter.com/ZYrZanee9K — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

According to news agency ANI, Shivraj Chouhan's car got stuck in Jharkhand's Baharagora town. He is BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge and was there to campaign for the party for the upcoming state assembly polls.

While addressing a public rally today as it rained, Shivraj Chouhan drew an analogy between the dark clouds and the state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, saying, "Just as clouds have come as a crisis, Hemant Soren government is a bigger crisis than these clouds...This is not JMM but 'Jurm, Murder and Mafia' government run by Hemant Soren."

"The clouds are raining, lightning is flashing, and it is raining heavily, but still you are determined to bring about a change... Seeing this, today I can say that the darkness will fade away, the sun will rise, the lotus will bloom and change will come," he added, according to ANI.

The state assembly polls in Jharkhand are slated for later this year as the five-year tenure of the Hemant Soren-led government will come to an end in January 2025.