Video: Shillong Rally Against Unemployment Turns Violent, Several Injured

The rally was organised in an attempt to raise awareness on a sharp rise in unemployment in Meghalaya

A rally in Shillong against unemployment, organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), turned violent today, resulting in several people being injured, including media persons, and damages to vehicles.

Some among the rallyists were seen chasing people and assaulting them with flag poles.

The rally was organised in an effort to raise awareness on a sharp rise in unemployment in Meghalaya.

The rally saw a large gathering of youths who marched from Motphran to the Fire Brigade Ground in Laitumkhrah, shouting slogans and carrying flags and banners.

Dundee Khongsit, the President of FKJGP, said it was a pity that youths, who are the future of any society, are not being provided with sufficient opportunities to hone their skills and earn their rightful place in society.