Video: Schoolgirl Punched, Kicked By A Group Of Girls In Mumbai

A schoolgirl being beaten up by a group of girls. They are all all minors

A group of girls kicked, punched, elbowed and dragged a school girl by her hair following an argument, showed a disturbing video from Mumbai.

The incident, which happened two weeks ago, was reported from Yari Road locality in Versova.

The disturbing video, filled with expletives, shows a bunch of girls punching a girl, in a school dress, mercilessly even as she falls to the ground. The attackers and the victim are all minors.

The girl gets up, clutches her head and walks over to her friend. At this point, one of the attackers shouts "idhar aa, idhar aa (Come here, come here), and follows it up with an expletive.

No one intervenes. Some people riding their scooters stop and watch the proceedings. A gas cylinder delivery man, stops his cycle and watches from afar.

"Paani main dal (Throw her in the water)", shouted another. They all gang up again and pull her to the ground and it is punches and kicks all over again, shows the video. The victim is violently pulled around. An attacker climbs on her back, as seen in the video, and starts punching her furiously.

A boy gets in and pulls the girl up and tells her to go away.

Counselling of all girls and their parents was done by Versova Police Station officials and Sneha Foundation with the help of Child Welfare Committee. The concerned school principals are also informed about the incident.

"We are investigating who circulated the video," said the police.

In a series of messages on X, the police said, "Taking cognisance of a viral video of the attack on a girl in Versova, Nirbhaya squad (special cell to prevent crime against women/children) conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed all the girls visible in the video are minors and belong to the same locality. An argument over a small issue led to a fight between them."

The Nirbhaya squad is keeping a close eye on the matter and patrolling has been increased at the location, said the police.

