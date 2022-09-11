Video: Rickshaw Puller Narrowly Escapes Being Hit By A Speeding Train

The video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera nearby, is going viral on social media.

A rickshaw puller had a narrow escape while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Footage of the incident shows the man jumping off the track less than a second before the train crosses the spot.

#WATCH | Narrow escape for a rickshaw puller while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. (09.09) pic.twitter.com/Tb49XcaXcc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022

The video shows the rickshaw driver trying to cross the track even though the gate is closed. A couple of other people are also seen flouting the closed gate and crossing the track.

Along with his cycle rickshaw, the man slides under the gate and walks towards the railway track. When he is standing on the track, he sees a train coming toward him at an extremely high speed.

He leaves his rickshaw and jumps back in the nick of time.