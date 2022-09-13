Video: Rajasthan's 'Snake Man' Dies Minutes After Being Bitten By A Cobra

Vinod Tiwari had been catching snakes for nearly 20 years in Rajasthan's Churu district. Locals say he used to leave the snakes in the forest after catching them. Tiwari died on Saturday after being bitten by a venomous cobra. He was 45.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. The video shows Tiwari catching the cobra outside a shop in the Gogamedi area of Churu on Saturday morning. The snake bites his finger when he tries to put it in a bag.

He died minutes after being bitten by the venomous snake.

Vinod Tiwari was popularly known as 'snake man' in the area. Several people attended his funeral on Sunday.