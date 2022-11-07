Video: Rajasthan Businessman Dies While Reading Newspaper

Dilip Kumar Madani was reading a newspaper just before collapsing at a clinic.

In a shocking incident, a businessman collapsed and died at a clinic in Rajasthan's Barmer while reading a newspaper. The incident took place at 10am on Saturday, when 61-year-old Dilip Kumar Madani was at the clinic of a dentist over a toothache. Reading a newspaper while waiting for his turn, the man suddenly felt uneasy and, within a minute, collapsed. The staff at the clinic rushed to help Mr Madani and even took him to a hospital but he couldn't be saved. A video of the incident, captured on the CCTV of the clinic, has surfaced on social media and is gaining traction.

Mr Madani had a garment business and was living in Surat, Gujarat, and came to Barmer on November 4 for a social programme. He complained of toothache on November 5 and visited the clinic to get a check-up done. But before he could meet the doctor, the businessman lost consciousness and collapsed on the ground.

The staff of the clinic rushed Mr Madani to a Nahata Hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

"I won't be able to say anything without first speaking to Mr Madani's family. I was told that he suffered an attack and the staff too him to the hospital in a taxi," said clinic's owner Dr Kapil Jain.

Mr Madani is survived by two sons and a daughter who look after his business. The family belongs to Pachpadra in Barmer and keeps visiting the village on various occasions.

"He was fine in the morning (on Saturday). I don't know what is the reason, maybe heart attack. His family members also came to Barmer after they got to know about him. He was cremated on Saturday," the businessman's brother Mahendra Madani.

Last month, a shocking video showed a gym trainer collapsing while sitting on a chair after suffering a heart attack. He was later identified as 33-year-old Adil. His aides rushed Adil to the hospital nearby but he died on the way. He owned a gym in Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad and used to exercise daily.