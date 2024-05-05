Video: Rain, Hailstorm Hit Parts Of Manipur

The state government has issued an urgent assistance alert.

Intense rain and hailstorm struck Manipur around 1:30 pm today, lasting for about 15 minutes, causing severe damage to homes and trees in Imphal valley.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a social media post, urged the affected people to contact their district commissioner with photos of the damage for assistance.

The hailstorm was so powerful that parts of the valley were blanketed with 4-5 inches of hail, resembling a landscape covered in thick snow.

"In the wake of the recent hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, our priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need. To extend support, we've established helpline numbers in various districts," said the government in a statement.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Manipur till Tuesday, according to reports.