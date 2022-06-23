Video: Railway Staff Rescues Man Seconds From Being Hit By Train

The staff has been identified as H Satish Kumar.

A railway staff rescued a man on the train tracks just seconds before an oncoming train came speeding by. A nail-biting video of the episode shows the railway pointsman jumping onto the track and rushing the man to safety.

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग



A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

The 24-second clip shows the railway employee walking on the platform when he spots the man lying on the track. He was then seen running towards him. He quickly picks up the person and takes him to the other side of the track in the nick of time. The goods train whizzes past them by just after a few seconds.

"A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured," read a tweet by the Indian Railway who shared the CCTV footage from an unidentified railway station.

सलाम है ऐसे जांबाज सतर्क योद्धा को जो जन सुरक्षा की अहमियत का सम्मान करते हैं — Abhishek Kumar (@abhigreenz) June 23, 2022

Several passersby were seen walking to the edge of the platform to witness the heroic act.

Several social media users applauded the bravery of the railway staff.

The staff has been identified as H Satish Kumar.