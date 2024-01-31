Rahul Gandhi, Supporters On Top Of Car During Yatra, Windshield Breaks

Rahul Gandhi continued the journey atop the vehicle.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encountered a snag today as his car's windshield broke during a rally. The incident took place near DS College in Katihar, where the enthusiastic crowd surrounding the vehicle led to the rear windshield breaking. Rahul Gandhi continued the journey atop the vehicle.

Congress has alleged that Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones after it entered West Bengal's Malda, which is about 100 km from Katihar. Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that in Malda's Harischandrapur area, unidentified men threw stones at Rahul Gandhi's convoy.

"The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Mr Chowdhury said.

Despite recent political upheavals in Bihar, the Congress yatra received an overwhelming response from people yesterday. Party leader Jairam Ramesh, expressing his astonishment in a post on X, highlighted the tremendous welcome the yatra and Rahul Gandhi received in Bihar.

Bihar politics underwent a seismic shift in dynamics after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an INDIA bloc partner until recently, switched allegiances to join the BJP-led NDA. This move followed his departure from the INDIA coalition, raising concerns about low public support for the yatra.

Addressing the crowd in Purnea, Rahul Gandhi seized the opportunity to comment on Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold, claiming that Bihar politics revealed its true colors when faced with pressure from the BJP-led Centre. He stated that Nitish Kumar was no longer essential in their pursuit of social justice.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar after completing its West Bengal leg, and Rahul Gandhi resumed the march from Ambedkar Chowk in Bihar's Araria district. The journey continued with a roadshow in Katihar, where locals lined the streets, showcasing their support.