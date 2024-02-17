Rahul Gandhi Heads To Wayanad From Varanasi, UP Yatra To Resume Sunday

The Congress yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (File)

Rahul Gandhi is leaving for Wayanad from Varanasi as he is urgently required in his Lok Sabha constituency and will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday afternoon, the party said.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad comes a day after a man, who was seriously injured in another wild elephant attack on Friday morning, died at the Kozhikode Medical College during the day.

The victim was an eco-tourism guide of the Forest department and was stationed at the Kuruva Island here which is a well-known tourist destination, a Forest official said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Rahul Gandhi's presence is required urgently in Wayanad. He is leaving this evening from Varanasi at 5 PM. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume at 3 PM tomorrow, February 18th, at Prayagraj." In Wayanad, a district-wide hartal was called by the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and BJP to seek permanent solutions to the man-animal conflicts in the region. Shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles kept off the roads across the district.

The Congress yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Friday and will traverse through the state before entering Rajasthan. The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will in all traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)