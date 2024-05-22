Video: Priyanka Gandhi Cites Indira Gandhi As She Joins Jharkhand Folk Dancers

Priyanka Gandhi shared a video of her dancing with Jharkhand's folk dancers.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the streets of Jharkhand capital Ranchi today, participating in a traditional folk dance with the locals.

Sharing the joyful moment on social media, Ms Gandhi reflected on her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's admiration for tribal culture. "My grandmother Indira Gandhi used to say that the best culture in the world is that of the tribal people who worship nature and protect it in every way. Today many colours of folk culture were seen in Ranchi," she posted.

मेरी दादी इंदिरा गांधी जी कहती थीं कि दुनिया में सबसे अच्छी संस्कृति आदिवासियों की है जो प्रकृति की पूजा और हर तरह से इसकी सुरक्षा करती है।



आज रांची में लोकसंस्कृति के कई रंग देखने को मिले। pic.twitter.com/5OoPkpG9rn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 22, 2024

However, the day was not just about cultural celebration. Ms Gandhi soon made her way to Godda, over 300 km away from Ranchi, where she launched a scathing critique of the BJP at an election rally. She alleged that the current government is intent on altering the Constitution and reducing reservations, which are crucial for the empowerment of marginalised communities.

"Hemant Soren ji, the voice of the tribal society and Jharkhand, was put in jail before the elections. On the other hand, BJP leaders are constantly talking about changing the Constitution. By doing this, they want to snatch the rights of the tribals, Dalits, backward and deprived. We will not let this happen at any cost. Today, the people of the entire country are united with us to save democracy and the Constitution," she wrote in a social media post.

In her address, Ms Gandhi stressed the Congress party's commitment to tribal rights and contrasted it with the BJP's policies, which she described as favouring billionaires at the expense of common people.

Priyanka Gandhi also took aim at BJP candidate from Jharkhand's Godda, Nishikant Dubey, accusing him of neglecting his constituency in favour of corporate interests. She pledged that a Congress-led government would prioritise the needs of women, farmers, and youth, who she claimed have been consistently overlooked by the BJP administration.