Video: President Murmu And Saina Nehwal Face Off On Badminton Court

President Droupadi Murmu made her love for sports evident as she played a friendly match of badminton with star player Saina Nehwal. In a video released by the President's office, Ms Murmu can be seen clad in lilac-coloured traditional salwar-kameez with her sports shoes on, playing badminton with Saina Nehwal at the badminton court in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As Ms Murmu scores a point, the audience bursts into applause and cheers.

Mr Murmu has made public her interest and passion in sports as India emerges like a champion in badminton across the world.

In the video shared by Ms Murmu's office, the caption reads, "President Droupadi Murmu's natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's inspiring step is in keeping with India's emergence as a badminton-power house, with women-players making a great impact on the world stage."

Saina Nehwal, who is not just a star badminton player but also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, will deliver a talk as a part of 'Her Story - My Story' lecture series initiative at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow. The series features women Padma Awardees and aims to inspire millions across the country.

