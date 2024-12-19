Video: Passengers Panic, Scream For Help As Ferry Sinks Off Mumbai Coast

The navy craft whose engine was on a trial run lost control and collided with the passenger ferry

A video of Indian Navy and Coast Guard personnel rescuing passengers of a ferry that sank near Mumbai after colliding with a naval speedboat shows people shouting for help as the boat slowly goes under water.

Thirteen people were killed and 99 were rescued. The navy craft whose engine was on a trial run lost control and collided with the passenger ferry that was going from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a tourist spot.

"Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were involved in the rescue efforts," the Navy said.

"The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. So far 99 survivors have been rescued," it added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that 101 persons have been rescued. He said he was deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between the passenger ferry and the Indian Navy craft.

Mr Fadnavis declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the accident.