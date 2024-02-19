Video: Passengers Occupy Woman's Confirmed Train Seat, Railways Vacates It In 20 Minutes

The woman had a confirmed seat on the YNRK-HWH Express train

Of late, there have been numerous grievances regarding overcrowding on trains. Recently, an X user complained that several passengers occupied her younger sister's seat during her train journey on February 18. Notably, the woman had a confirmed seat on the YNRK-HWH Express train.

In a series of tweets, her sister who goes by the name @Avoid_potato on X, shared her sibling's ordeal and also attached videos of several people occupying the particular seat. When asked to vacate the seat, the passengers allegedly refused her request and made her sit on the upper birth, with three other passengers.

''For the first time, my younger sister is traveling alone by train. Anyhow we got our ticket confirmed at the last moment and the train arrived 3 hours late. She went to her seat and it was not vacant, an uncle ji with her whole family was sitting there,'' she wrote.

For the first time my younger sister is travelling alone by train.

Anyhow we got our ticket confirmed at the last moment and train arrived 3hrs late.

pic.twitter.com/ECEbllMKXp — Potato!🚩 (@Avoid_potato) February 18, 2024

''Now she is not feeling well and that uncle made her sit on the upper birth, with 3 other passengers. And the worst thing is that I can't do anything from here, now I'm so worried. Can I do something for her? Is there any service available or such?'' she added. She also shared screenshots of the ticket and conversation with her sister.

Several passengers asked her to contact Rail Madad to register her complaint. Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers, also reacted to the post on X and asked her to share the passenger's mobile number. Officials from the Railway Protection Force soon came to her rescue and got the seat vacated in 20 minutes.

''I contacted Railmadad (139) and RPF went there and gave her the seat, within 20 minutes. Now she is with me, safely,'' the woman later shared in an update, and thanked Indian Railways.

I contacted railmadad(139) and RPF went there and gave her the seat,within 20 minutes.

Now she is with me,safely!!

https://t.co/wKkJ45bRzG — Potato!🚩 (@Avoid_potato) February 18, 2024

Meanwhile, several internet users expressed their anger and frustration at the situation, which is unfortunately ''too common'' in India.

''So unfortunate but not surprising - Indian railways is consistently decreasing the number of sleeper/general bogeys and increasing 3rd ACs hoping for more revenue, expecting half of India to just put up with it,'' one user wrote.

''A very common problem in Indian railways and the worst thing is that no one acknowledges it as an issue, so no one bothers to solve it,'' another added.

A third wrote, ''Majority people in comments are asking why didn't you book 3AC or 2AC. She has a confirmed ticket in the sleeper, paid money for it and still struggling to get her seat. Railways especially in the north is doomed!''

A fourth added, ''Train journey in north India is a nightmare.''