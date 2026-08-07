Video: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Minutes Before Kochi Landing, Arrested

Panic gripped passengers aboard a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi after a Kerala man allegedly tried to open the aircraft's emergency exit just minutes before landing on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Jamshir Athanikkal, a resident of Kootanad in Kerala's Palakkad district. He was seated in a window seat next to the emergency exit, police said.

According to investigators, as the aircraft began its final descent into Kochi, Athanikkal suddenly got up, struck the emergency exit window and attempted to open the exit door. He also allegedly threatened cabin crew members and fellow passengers who intervened to stop him.

Passengers and crew members eventually overpowered and restrained him until the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport at around 11.30 pm.

Following a complaint from Batik Air's security team, CISF personnel took him into custody immediately after landing and later handed him over to the Nedumbassery police.

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Police have registered a case against the accused for attempting to damage the aircraft, criminal intimidation, and failing to comply with lawful directions. The motive behind the incident is yet to be established.

NDTV has accessed the FIR, which includes charges of criminal intimidation and failure to comply with directions. However, no provisions related to terrorism or unlawful acts against aviation security have been invoked so far.