Passenger Caught Taking Bath In Moving Train For Reel, Railways Initiates Action

A shocking video of a man bathing in a moving train coach has gone viral, sparking outrage and ridicule online. The video sparked widespread criticism online for the blatant misuse of public property and disregard for public decorum. In the video, the man identified as Pramod Shriwas, placed a bucket and mug in the middle of a coach corridor and proceeded to take a full bath with soap and water, seemingly unbothered by other passengers who witnessed and filmed the act. The individual later admitted that he performed the act to gain popularity by creating a social media reel.

The video left fellow passengers shocked and amused, quickly spreading across social media and sparking laughter, criticism and disbelief.

Railways' Response

Railway authorities, including the North Central Railway, quickly took action after the video went viral online. The RPF has initiated legal proceedings against him for his actions, which were deemed inappropriate and an inconvenience to other passengers.

वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई झांसी स्टेशन पर ट्रेन में नहाने का वीडियो बनाने वाले व्यक्ति की पहचान कर ली गई है। इस व्यक्ति द्वारा रील बनाकर लोकप्रियता हासिल करने के लिये ऐसा कार्य करने की बात स्वीकार की गयी है। आरपीएफ द्वारा उपरोक्त व्यक्ति के विरुध्द विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

उत्तर… https://t.co/eZ9akMmqOF — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) November 9, 2025

Railway officials have urged passengers not to misuse trains for stunts or reels that disturb fellow travellers and disrespect public property. The North Central Railway issued a statement urging all passengers not to engage in inappropriate acts that cause inconvenience to others.

"The identity of the individual who made a video of bathing inside a train at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station has been ascertained. It has been admitted by this individual that such an act was done to gain popularity by creating a reel. Legal action is being taken against the aforementioned individual by the RPF. North Central Railway requests all passengers not to engage in any such act that is inappropriate and also inconvenient for other passengers," a reply by North Central Railway read.