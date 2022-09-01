Video Of KCR Coaxing Nitish Kumar To Sit At Press Meet Is Viral

Telangana's KCR with Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar at a press conference.

A press conference by two Chief Ministers, vital for projecting opposition unity, turned distinctly awkward when Telangana's K Chandrashekhar Rao was seen taking reporters' questions while his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar kept getting up, wanting to be done with it.

"Aap baithiye na (please sit)," Mr Rao, or KCR, kept pleading as Nitish Kumar insisted: "Aap chaliye na (let's go)."

The two leaders kept saying "baithiye", "chaliye" to each other in what became a display of the opposition's dissonance on a big question - who will be the prime ministerial candidate vs Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video is going viral with BJP leaders sharing it on social media and describing the Bihar Chief Minister - who recently ended their alliance - as "self-conceited".

It was all going well until reporters started firing questions on a prime ministerial candidate and asked KCR whether he would back Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP last month and formed a new government with Tejashwi Yadav, Congress and other opposition parties.

Nitish Kumar stood up, intending to end the questioning right there.

"Baithiye na," urged KCR, pulling him by his hand as he responded to the question without giving a direct reply.

"Who says if I propose a name, people will accept it? Why are you in a hurry? We (opposition parties) have to sit and talk," he said.

Nitish Kumar was still standing when KCR told the reporters: "I am sitting, you also sit."

His Bihar host also grudgingly sat.

Then the questions turned to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and whether he could be the opposition's choice.

"You are smart, but I am smarter," KCR shot back, when Nitish Kumar stood up again, drawing laughter in the room.

This time, he did not sit down, though the Telangana Chief Minister kept urging him to.

"We will make every possible effort to bring together anti-BJP forces," Mr Rao said.

Nitish Kumar stressed, "Let's go. Don't get into all this." He firmly ignored another request to sit.

Sharing the video, BJP leaders said Nitish Kumar had "insulted" KCR most brutally.

Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn't even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR's pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it… pic.twitter.com/k9BQPo6FCI - Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 31, 2022

If KCR had any hopes of leading the 3rd/4th/5th front - Nitish Kumar has effectively ended those by embarrassing him in the most brutal manner pic.twitter.com/NuskfJLUtP - Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 1, 2022

Mr Rao, who has been meeting various opposition leaders in moves aimed at the 2024 national election, said he would make all efforts towards a "BJP-Mukt Bharat".

"Why Third Front, we are working on the Main Front...All opposition parties should come together and raise the slogan for a BJP-mukt Bharat... We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country," said KCR.

The Telangana Chief Minister's visit to Bihar comes weeks after Nitish Kumar's re-entry into the opposition camp. Mr Kumar's move to ditch the BJP has brought cheer to the opposition and has raised questions on whether the eight-time Chief Minister could be the face of the opposition against PM Modi.

BJP leader Sushil Modi said: "KCR didn't even accept Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate and outrightly denied it. Nitish Kumar tried to walk out of a presser when they were asked about it though KCR tried to make him sit many times."