Video Of Man Smoking Inside Train Coach Goes Viral, Delhi Metro Reacts

A video of a man lighting up a beedi (thin cigarette) inside a Delhi Metro compartment has gone viral on the internet, angering a section of internet users. In the undated clip, a man can be seen sitting inside the metro, moments later, he was seen smoking in a moving metro train. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken note of the same and said that it is an "objectionable behaviour".

"We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to the public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Smoking inside the metro premises is strictly prohibited and is a punishable offence.

Officials said the urban transporter also uses social media to make people aware of a range of issues, including public etiquette, on trains, PTI reported.

The video has enraged many social media users. A user wrote, "Instead of taking his video people should have educated him on the spot about not doing such activities in the metro. He seems to be an uneducated man so can't blame him for this act."

"Haha, this video made my day! You've got to love the unique encounters on Delhi Metro. Let's hope DCP takes appropriate action on this one," another user wrote.

"There are two offences: 1. Smoking in metro 2. Videography in metro," the third user wrote on X.

In May this year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that it had decided to strengthen patrolling at stations and inside trains by uniformed security personnel and staffers in plain clothes after a string of such videos caused controversy.

The Delhi Metro also requested commuters to report such incidents to the "nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately so that appropriate action can be taken".

The DMRC in a statement said that it "expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society".

"Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59," it said.