Video Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother In Angry Exchange With Cops Emerges

Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, arguing with cops

The Murphy's law - the rule that if something can go wrong, it will - seems to be working overtime in the Puja Khedkar case. Now, a two-year-old video featuring the controversial trainee IAS officer's mother arguing with officials and police personnel over construction materials being kept near her Pune bungalow has emerged.

The video, which dates back to 2022, was shot outside the Khedkar family's bungalow on Baner Road in Pune.

In the latest video, Manorama Khedkar, the IAS officer's mother, can be seen arguing with the metro officials over construction materials being kept near her house.

A fiery exchange broke out with the metro officials calling in the police. As cops arrived at the site, the Senior Khedkar started arguing with them as well.

The Khedkar family is fighting off multiple allegations with the daughter, the 2023-batch trainee IAS officer, already facing charges of impropriety and misuse of her position as a bureaucrat along with fudging her documents to get an entry into the Civil Services.

Additionally, the police are trying to trace the parents of the officer in a land dispute case registered against them after a video of her mother threatening a farmer with a pistol in Pune district went viral.

"A case has been registered at Paud police station. But the Khedkars have not visited the police station for inquiry and have turned off their mobile phones. Our teams are looking for them. Once found, they will be questioned, and legal action will be taken against them," said an official.

The case was registered days after a video surfaced on social media, which showed Manorama, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

It is also alleged that Puja's father Dilip Khedkar, a retired IAS officer, amassed property worth crores of rupees and bought land at several locations including 25 acres in Mulshi taluka of Pune district.

"Our Constitution is based on the fact innocent until proven guilty. So, media trial proving me guilty is actually wrong. It is the basic right of everyone. You can say it is alleged but proving me guilty like this is wrong," said Puja Khedkar, amid an escalating row.