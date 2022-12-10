Video: Mob Barges Into House, Kidnaps 24-Year-Old Woman In Telangana

Police officials have spoken to the parents and took their inputs.

A mob of around 40 men yesterday forcibly entered a house and kidnapped a 24-year-old Telangana woman, a chilling video clip of the incident shows. She was safely rescued after an hours-long operation by the police, and some of the accused have been picked up. A case has also been registered.

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The woman, a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) graduate who had been working as a house surgeon, was abducted from her own house, in Adibatla village of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad in Telangana.

The woman's parents have reportedly alleged that around 100 young men barged into their house and forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away. Atleast 30 men could be seen in the video, vandalising the house, smashing car windows, and dragging a man out of the house and beating him up with sticks and rods.

The family has accused a man named Naveen Reddy, who had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her, of leading the mob and kidnapping her. Naveen owns a few tea shops in the area.

Naveen went with workers from his tea stall, claiming his 'wife' refused to live with him, and he wanted to take her home. The woman was reportedly in a relationship, but claims she was not married to him. The police have arrested 18 people, included the main accused, Naveen. They are trying to identify and arrest the others as well, they said.

Speaking to TV9, her father Damodar Reddy said, "They had met while playing badminton, and were on friendly terms. He (Naveen) then proposed marriage through some mediators, but she rejected the proposal. We refused through the mediators. He had been complaining about it to others, questioning the rejection."

"It is definitely a serious offence. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation is underway," Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu, said.

A viral video showed the victim's mother touching Mr Babu's feet, requesting him to rescue her daughter. The family had reportedly complained to the police about harassment by Naveen earlier as well.