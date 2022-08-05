Video: Men Replace Women At Panchayat Oath Ceremony In Madhya Pradesh

In the video, tilak sporting men can be seen taking oath, pledging equality and rights for all.

Husbands, brothers-in-law, fathers were seen taking oath as panchayat members in place of elected women in Sagar district's Jaisinagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Seven male members took oath as Panch in the place of elected women members of the family.

The oath-taking ceremony of the men, in place of women, is now in wide circulation.

In the video, tilak sporting men can be seen taking oath, pledging equality and rights for all.

A total of 21 members were elected, including Panch Sarpanch in Jaisinagar, out of which 10 women have been elected as Panch. Only three out of 10 women were present in the swearing-in. The oath for the rest was taken by male members in the family.