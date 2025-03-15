Advertisement
Video: Man Throws Acid On Temple Worker In Telangana's Saidabad

A video, that has now gone viral, shows an unidentified man throwing acid on a temple workers in Telangana's Saidabad.

Read Time: 1 min
Hyderabad:

The CCTV footage from Saidabad Bhu Lakshmimma Temple showed an unidentified man stand at the table where Gopi, the temple accountant, is seated. As the latter works on some papers and talks to the man, the accused reaches for a container.

Soon, the accused throws the acid on the unsuspecting temple accountant and flees the premises. Meanwhile, Gopi, in pain, is seen trying to remove the acid from his body.

Gopi was rushed by the temple staff to Yashoda hospital in Malakpet, where he is undergoing treatment. A complaint has been lodged at the Saidabad police station.

Telangana, Acid Attack
