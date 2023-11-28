Video: Man Shot Outside His House. Woman With Broom Chases Attackers Away

The man has suffered multiple bullet injuries and has been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak

A CCTV camera in an alley in Haryana's Bhiwani captured shocking scenes yesterday when four men on two bikes rained bullets on a local resident standing right outside his home. The video, now viral, shows a woman chasing away the shooters with just a coconut broom.

The target has been identified as Harikishan, an accused in the murder case of Ravi Boxer, believed to have links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Harikishan is currently out on bail. About three months back, Bhiwani police had arrested five people suspected to be plotting an attack on Harikishan.

The incident took place around 7.30 am yesterday at Dabur Colony in Bhiwani. The shooters are heard firing nine rounds. Harikishan has suffered four bullet injuries.

Police officer Deepak told the media that the injured has been referred to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment. He said police are scanning the CCTV footage and trying to track the shooters and the two riders who accompanied them.

The CCTV footage begins with a mundane scene, with Harikishan standing right next to the gate leading to his home. Soon, two bikes stop near him. The pillion riders get off and open fire. Harikishan turns to run past the gates. Apparently hit by bullets, he falls to his knees right outside the gates, but somehow manages to get inside and shut them.

The shooters, by now, have come right outside the gates and continue to fire. They are also seen trying to open the gates when a woman enters the frame. Holding an inverted coconut broom, she charges at the armed shooters in a shocking show of courage.

The shooters, visibly taken aback, take flight. One of them also opens fire at the woman but misses her. The four men then speed away on the bikes. It is not clear if the woman is Harikishan's family member or a neighbour whose intervention saved his life. She is later seen entering the home to check on him.