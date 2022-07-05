Video: Man Fires At Bouncers At Haryana Club, Accidentally Hits Friend

Ludhiana resident Mohit had come to "Coco Cafe And Lounge" with three other people.

More than 24 hours after a customer opened fire outside a nightclub in Haryana's Panchkula, police are yet to arrest him despite having his name, address, and CCTV footage of the incident showing the entire sequence of events from the early hours of Sunday. Police have registered two cases - an attempt to murder case against the shooter, and the other against the owner for keeping the premises open beyond the permissible time limit of 1 am.

In the video footage, he can be seen along with the woman outside the establishment at 4:40 am. They walk towards the parking lot when Mohit suddenly pulls out a pistol from his trousers and accidentally fires once. The bullet hits one of the two men who had come with him.

#WATCH | Panchkula, Haryana| At around 4.30am accused open-fired outside Coco cafe in wee hours of July 3. He injured his friend & a bouncer. We've registered a case against accused & another against cafe for keeping it open till so late: PS sector 5 incharge Sukhbir Singh pic.twitter.com/C53n0uDE1p — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The footage shows Mohit signalling them to go away even as the man who was hit falls to the ground clutching his foot while the other person tries to help him get up.

Moments later, Mohit trained his gun on the club's bouncers. He fired at them despite his woman friend trying to stop him.

The bouncers then snatched the pistol from him. However, all four, including the injured man, escaped.