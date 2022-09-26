Video: Man Enjoys Bike Stunt, Then Cops Get Involved. See What Happens.

The video shows the man riding the motorcycle with both his legs on one side.



The Durg Police has posted a video of a man performing stunts on his motorcycle on Twitter to urge people to stay safe and follow road safety rules. The 28 second video shows the man riding the motorcycle with both his legs on one side. He is also using only one hand to hold on to a motorcycle handle.

Since being posted on Sunday the clip has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times and has over 8 thousand likes. In the beginning of the video, the man is seen riding his motorcycle in a rash manner on a crowded road. The man's phone is also balanced between the motorcycle's handle while it is in motion.

The video then cuts to the rider being fined Rs 4,200 by the Durg Police. He is also seen looking at the camera and holding his ears in apology. The video ends with the message in Hindi which asks the viewer to follow traffic rules. The Twitter users appreciated the creativity of Durg Police.