Video: Man Bursts Crackers From Car's Sunroof, Runs As It Catches Fire

A private vehicle that was part of a wedding convoy went up in flames after a man recklessly burst firecrackers through its sunroof, in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

According to sources, the incident took place in Gandevada village under Fatehpur police station area on Friday.

A viral video shows the man shooting fireworks, as part of the wedding celebrations, through the sunroof of the vehicle. As the sparks from the smoke-emitting crackers rise in the air and then land on the vehicle, the car catches fire.

While most local residents run for safety, one of them moves towards the car to help the occupant, who already rushes out to safety.

There was no immediate report of any injuries or casualties. The vehicle was, however, gutted in the fire. It was later seized by the police, who also imposed a fine on the accused.

Last month, firecrackers were set off from the roof of a private vehicle in Chandigarh, prompting police to initiate action against the accused.

During Diwali last year, several videos of young men setting off firecrackers from the roofs of moving cars in Gurugram surfaced on social media. Gurugram police emphasised the seriousness of the matter and also initiated legal action against the individuals involved in such incidents.

Looking out of sunroofs while a vehicle is in motion is in violation of the law. Provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act empowers the police to impose fines on such offenders.

(With inputs from Ashok Kashyap)