Video: Mahindra Scorpio Flips On Collision With Toyota Fortuner In Haryana

No one was injured in the accident.

The videograb of the cars colliding

The sound of screeching tires jolts everyone. What follows is a grisly collision between two SUVs in Haryana, shows a disturbing video.

The incident, the video of which is now going viral, took place on Friday near a petrol pump in Kaithal, some 217 km from Gurugram.

No one was injured in the accident.

As one of the cars, Toyota's Fortuner, was taking a turn for the petrol pump, another one, Mahindra's Scorpio, rammed it, shows the video.

The Fortuner managed to stay its ground, while the Scorpio toppled over before coming to a halt.

Soon after, the petrol pump attendants are seen running towards the crash site.

Reports say no police case was filed as the two parties involved in the accident reached a compromise.

.