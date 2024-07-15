Video: Mahindra Scorpio Flips On Collision With Toyota Fortuner In Haryana

The videograb of the cars colliding

The sound of screeching tires jolts everyone. What follows is a grisly collision between two SUVs in Haryana, shows a disturbing video.

The incident, the video of which is now going viral, took place on Friday near a petrol pump in Kaithal, some 217 km from Gurugram.

No one was injured in the accident.

As one of the cars, Toyota's Fortuner, was taking a turn for the petrol pump, another one, Mahindra's Scorpio, rammed it, shows the video.

The Fortuner managed to stay its ground, while the Scorpio toppled over before coming to a halt.

Soon after, the petrol pump attendants are seen running towards the crash site.

Reports say no police case was filed as the two parties involved in the accident reached a compromise.