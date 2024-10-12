Car Plunges Into A Canal, 7 Members Of Haryana Family Die, 1 Missing

Nine people, including eight of the family, were in the vehicle.

Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died on Saturday when their car fell into a canal here, police said.

They said nine people, including eight of the family, were in the vehicle. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela held on the occasion of Dussehra.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the accident as heart-rendering and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.

हरियाणा के कैथल में हुआ सड़क हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जान गंवाने वालों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन मौके पर हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 12, 2024

He said the local administration was making every effort to help under the state government's supervision.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.

They said the driver was rescued but seven other occupants of the vehicle drowned. A 12-year-old girl, Komal, is missing and efforts are on to trace her, police said.

The dead were identified as Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), Fiza (16), Vandana (10), Riya (10) and Ramandeep (6).

All were from Deeg village in Kaithal.

