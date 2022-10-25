Video: Maharashtra Man Aims Diwali Rockets At Apartment Building

Thane police are now searching for the unidentified man seen in the video.

A video showing a man firing multiple Diwali rockets at the windows of an apartment building in Maharashtra's Thane has surfaced on social media. Police are now searching for the unidentified man and have booked him under several sections of the IPC.

Thane police took cognizance of the matter after a video capturing the incident in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district was posted on Instagram.

In the video, the man can be seen holding up a box while standing in front of a residential building. Seconds later, multiple Diwali rockets shoot out from the box, one after the other, and hit the balconies and windows of the apartment floors above.

The man was booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), an official added.



